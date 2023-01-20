SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE TKR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.