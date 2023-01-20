SG Americas Securities LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 416,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,401,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.59) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.69.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

