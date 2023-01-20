SG Americas Securities LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

