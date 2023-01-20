SG Americas Securities LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,749 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 165,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

