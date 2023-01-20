SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

