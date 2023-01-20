SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 349 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

