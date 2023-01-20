SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,549 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

