SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,221 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

