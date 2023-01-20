SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 63,271 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Navient by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

