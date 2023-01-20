Sharon Price John Sells 27,225 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.5 %

BBW opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

