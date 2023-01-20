Sharon Price John Sells 27,225 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.5 %
BBW opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.84.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.