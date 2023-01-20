Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,698,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Shaw Communications by 42.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 163,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

NYSE SJR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.