Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).
Shell Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,371.50 ($28.94) on Thursday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.90. The company has a market capitalization of £166.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.38.
Shell Dividend Announcement
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
