Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Grows By 41.9%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMLLF stock opened at 14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of 13.88 and a 12 month high of 15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.41.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.