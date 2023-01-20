Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Drops By 39.3%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 189,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Allot Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

ALLT opened at $3.61 on Friday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

