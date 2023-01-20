Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 184.6%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

ALCC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

