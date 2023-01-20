Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 30.3%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ANA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

