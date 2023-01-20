Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 23.7%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.