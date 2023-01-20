Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Grows By 21.7%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.
OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
