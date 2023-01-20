Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Grows By 190.9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.