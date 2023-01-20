Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Grows By 180.2%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.5 %

HWCPZ opened at $24.64 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

