Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Grows By 54.5%

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.34 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

