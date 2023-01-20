Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Drops By 24.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Stock Up 1.1 %

Vitru stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of -0.07. Vitru has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

