Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Grows By 90.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.94. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.