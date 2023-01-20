Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 57.5%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

WiSA Technologies Trading Up 29.1 %

NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 142.68% and a negative net margin of 353.56%. On average, analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

