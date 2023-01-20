Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rises By 63.5%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Z alerts:

Z Stock Up 1.2 %

YAHOY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.98. Z has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Z will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.