Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

