Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

