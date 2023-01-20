Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $128.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

