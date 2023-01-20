SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.53.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SITE Centers by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

