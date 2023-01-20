Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.