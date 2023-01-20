Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SKE opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $487.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skeena Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

