SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

