Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $135.24 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

