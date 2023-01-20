Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

