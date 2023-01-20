Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

