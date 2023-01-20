Societe Generale Raises Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €60.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BOSSY opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

