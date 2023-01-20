Societe Generale Trims Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Target Price to GBX 1,040

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.42.
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
