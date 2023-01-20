Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Up 7%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 13,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,595,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,761 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

