Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Up 7%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 13,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,595,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Solid Power Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,761 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

