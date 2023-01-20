Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.