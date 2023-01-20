Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CMO Priscilla Tuan Sells 5,184 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $6,524,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $1,682,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 300,129 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

