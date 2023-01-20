Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) EVP Risa Cretella Sells 8,274 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

