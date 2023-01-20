S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $395.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.06.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

S&P Global stock opened at $361.13 on Friday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $431.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

