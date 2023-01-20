Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of DALXF opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

