SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 132,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,764,790 shares.The stock last traded at $56.69 and had previously closed at $55.65.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

