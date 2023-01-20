Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SRC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 415,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 72,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 174,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.