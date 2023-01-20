SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Raised to SEK 50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 49 to SEK 50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.