STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 74,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Shares of STAA opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

