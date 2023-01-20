Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

