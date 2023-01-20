Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $114.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

