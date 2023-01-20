State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,973 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $481,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $124,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $86.70 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

